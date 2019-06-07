Initial unemployment insurance claims rise for week ending June 1

BATON ROUGE – The initial unemployment insurance claims for the week ending June 1, 2019 rose to 2,800 from the previous week’s total of 2,742.

For a comparison, during the week ending June 2, 2018, 2,946 initial claims were filed.

The four-week moving average of initial claims increased to 2,467 from the previous week’s average of 2,269.

The unemployment insurance continued claims for the week ending June 1, 2019 increased to 14,745 from the previous week’s total of 13,528. The continued claims were below the comparable figure of 16,792 for the week ending June 2, 2018.

The four-week moving average of continued claims increased to 13,768 from the previous week’s average of 13,542.