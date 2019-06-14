Initial unemployment insurance claims rise for week ending June 8

BATON ROUGE – The initial unemployment insurance claims for the week ending June 8, 2019 rose to 2,818 from the previous week’s total of 2,800. For a comparison, during the week ending June 9, 2018, 2,883 initial claims were filed.

The four-week moving average of initial claims increased to 2,664 from the previous week’s average of 2,467.

The unemployment insurance continued claims for the week ending June 8, 2019 increased to 15,358 from the previous week’s total of 14,745. The continued claims were below the comparable figure of 17,417 for the week ending June 9, 2018.

The four-week moving average of continued claims increased to 14,255 from the previous week’s average of 13,768.

The Louisiana Workforce Commission (LWC) has countless tools both in person and online to help claimants file and process their claims. This is in addition to the agency’s 62 local offices statewide, job fairs, training programs, apprenticeship opportunities and numerous other services.

To view unemployment insurance claims data for prior weeks, visit www.laworks.net and select Labor MarketInformation, scroll down the LMI page and select Unemployment Insurance (UI) Claims Data.