The Bossier Parish Police Jury recently authorized a 1400-foot roadway
project to help traffic congestion in the area.
The Innovation Drive & Dairy Lane Extensions project is currently under
construction around W.T. Lewis Elementary School. The 1.2-million-dollar project
began on June 26 and is designed to alleviate the morning and afternoon traffic
congestion at the intersection of Modica Lott and Swan Lake Road. Officials say
drivers will soon be able to take the newly designed extension around the school to
the intersection of Innovation Drive and Swan Lake Road, where traffic signals
control traffic flow.
The new roadway was approved and paid for by the Bossier Parish Police
Jury. The Bossie Parish School Board paid for an additional turn lane into the
school to make it safer for the school’s resource officer, who directs traffic during
peak hours.
The extension is estimated to be completed in mid-November.