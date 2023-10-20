The Bossier Parish Police Jury recently authorized a 1400-foot roadway

project to help traffic congestion in the area.



The Innovation Drive & Dairy Lane Extensions project is currently under

construction around W.T. Lewis Elementary School. The 1.2-million-dollar project

began on June 26 and is designed to alleviate the morning and afternoon traffic

congestion at the intersection of Modica Lott and Swan Lake Road. Officials say

drivers will soon be able to take the newly designed extension around the school to

the intersection of Innovation Drive and Swan Lake Road, where traffic signals

control traffic flow.



The new roadway was approved and paid for by the Bossier Parish Police

Jury. The Bossie Parish School Board paid for an additional turn lane into the

school to make it safer for the school’s resource officer, who directs traffic during

peak hours.



The extension is estimated to be completed in mid-November.