INNOVATION NORTH LA KICKS OFF AT CYBER INNOVATION CENTER

The Bossier Chamber and Bossier Innovates Foundation has launched its sixth Innovation North LA week of innovation today, November 7 at the Cyber Innovation Center.

This two-week event, presented by Meta and supporting sponsor Southwestern Energy, showcases how our region – North Louisiana – is moving the needle on innovation.

“Our region is full of ever-expanding resources and entities poised to be innovative,” said Bossier Chamber President/CEO Lisa Johnson. “We want our state, the Ark-La-Tex and the United States to recognize our area for its innovation. Along with our sponsors and partners, we are showcasing the strength of our education institutions, businesses and people to be innovative to move this region forward.”

The two-week showcase of innovation began Monday morning, November 7 as Cyber.org and the Cyber Innovation Center revealed its new cyber range, complete with an opening ceremony including Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) Director Jen Easterly and Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards.

Throughout the weeks, Starbase will have its students launch rockets as they launch into preparations for national qualifying, the Bossier Youth Leadership students will learn about innovation in our healthcare industry and the Entrepreneur Accelerator Program of BRF will continue its work in partnering with our local colleges and universities for business pitch competitions – this time at Centenary College.

The Bossier Chamber of Commerce and Bossier Innovates Foundation will host an Innovation Roundtable on Wednesday, Nov. 9 at the Cyber Innovation Center and moderated by Jerome Dubois of the Louisiana Tech Research Institute.

On Tuesday, November 15, the Chamber also will host its newest event, the State of the Community Report, taking a different- or more innovative – approach to evaluating our region for growth.

“The goal of Innovation North LA is to tell our story to the world – we have great things happening in North Louisiana,” Johnson added.