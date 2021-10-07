Inspired By Her Own School Resource Officer, This Gold Star Winner Passes It On

Little did Captain Adam Johnson with the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office know at the time, but his stint as School Resource Officer at Airline High School would shape Sarah Laurent’s career path. He inspired Laurent to become a law enforcement officer herself and work alongside kids so she could help those that could not help themselves.



Three years ago that dream came true when Laurent joined the ranks of the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office and pinned on a badge. Then about a year ago, Laurent landed what she calls “the coolest job ever” when she became an SRO herself, first at Legacy and now at W.T. Lewis Elementary.



“There is no greater joy than protecting and educating the youth of our country,” Laurent said. “Kids are by far the most valuable asset our community has, so consequently they deserve our very best. My students have kept me strong, brave, kind and creative. I could never thank them enough for the joy they have brought into my life.”



Since coming on the scene, SRO Laurent has quickly garnered rock star status among both students and faculty.

Described by Caroline Colvin as “a light at Legacy” and whose “positive attitude is contagious” by Brooke Romero, Laurent’s accolades are many and they have followed her to W.T. Lewis, where she became the SRO this year.



“Sarah has quickly become a highly respected and valued member of the W.T. Lewis school family!” exclaimed Principal Lisa Burns. “Her love of children and passion for people radiates through her work as our School Resource Officer. She shows up for everything, even when she doesn’t have to.”



W.T. Lewis Instructional Coach Kyle Davis added, “From day one she jumped right in and became part of our Lewis Crew family. We were all pleasantly surprised on our teacher inservice days when she pulled up a chair to learn about school expectations, curriculum and all the things W.T. is.”



Davis continued, saying “It is not uncommon to see Officer Laurent in classrooms reading with students, helping with a sub in P.E. or directing traffic on Swan Lake Road to help our car line move more efficiently. Everything she does, she does on her own. She has an outstanding drive and initiative that fits right in with our Crew!”



It is no wonder with so many fans that Laurent is the first recipient of Bossier Schools’ Gold Star award for the 2021-22 school year and the first ever for W.T. Lewis.



After having the chance for the excitement to sink in, SRO Laurent explained why she feels strongly about the educational role SROs play at Bossier Schools. After all, she was inspired by one herself.



“Kids are so smart and they always have a ton of questions. Allowing them an opportunity to interact with law enforcement on the daily gives them a chance to form their own opinion on things.” Laurent added, “ An SRO provides a student with the assistance they need when their home life may not be up to legal standards.”



She also talked about the impact she hopes to make every day..



“Be the person you want to see in the world. If we want our kids to be better, we must set the example. I want to teach them that they can become the hero of their own stories. That by being kind and brave, you really can make this world a better place.”