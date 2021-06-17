Inspiring Women Luncheon – “Human Trafficking: How YOU Can Make A Difference.”

The Commission for Women of Bossier City, Inc., held their annual luncheon Wednesday, June 16, at the Bossier Civic Center.



Susan East, IWW Luncheon Chair 2021, welcomed everyone, followed by colors by the U.S. Air Force Color Guard at BAFB. Teddy Grover sang the National Anthem, while Lisa Janes, president of Commission of Women for Bossier City for 2020-2021, led in the Pledge of Allegiance.



The event consisted of a sequential panel of speakers that provided a substantial spectrum of perspectives and anecdotes pertaining to their respective involvements in the combating and advocacy against human trafficking.

The first speaker was Earl Campbell, a federal prosecutor that also serves as the Human Trafficking Coordinator.



Campbell says, “Who are your typical traffickers? Look around the room. We’ve come across traffickers that look like you, that look like me.”



Jessica Miller, CEO of Gingerbread House Children’s Advocacy Center, also spoke at the panel. She spoke on the beneficial impact that the organization has had thus far in the Bossier Parish.



“Back in 1998, before we opened our doors, less than 5 percent of cases were being successfully in Caddo and Bossier,” remarks Miller. “Fast forward 23 years, 97 percent of cases are now successfully prosecuted.”



In 2020, the Gingerbread House Children’s Advocacy Center provided over twenty-six thousand children and adults with the necessary education to better combat and protect against the dangers of traffickers and child predators.



The advocacy group was also able to support and provide therapy sessions to over 850 victims of child abuse.



Commission for Women of Bossier City, Inc., is an organization dedicated to promoting and furthering legal, political, economic and educational opportunities for the advancement of women of the Bossier City area. Additionally, the organization seeks to enhance the quality of life for all area residents, particularly women and their families, dedicating time to examining family and women’s issues in the community.