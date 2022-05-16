INSTITUTE FOR NONPROFIT ADMINISTRATION AND RESEARCH TO HOST “STATE OF NONPROFITS IN LOUISIANA” EVENT

Shreveport, LA – The Institute for Nonprofit Administration & Research (INAR) at LSUS, in partnership with the Louisiana Alliance for Nonprofits (LAN), conducted a statewide survey to better understand the greatest needs of Louisiana’s nonprofit sector. During the “State of Nonprofits in Louisiana” event on June 10th, research will be presented that identifies and summarizes the economic data of the nonprofit sector in Louisiana. Along with surveying the state as a whole, nine metropolitan areas, including Shreveport, were specifically analyzed. The event is being held at Louisiana State University in Shreveport University Center Theater from 8:30 am to 11:30 am and is free to the public. Breakfast will be provided by the LSUS Foundation.

“Little has been done to survey nonprofits across Louisiana in the last few years,” said Dr. Heather Carpenter, Director of MS in Nonprofit Administration and Interim Executive Director of INAR. “This event will report about how the nonprofit sector is a vital part of the state economy, how nonprofits have worked on the front lines of COVID, how they are contributing to approximately $23 billion in annual revenues and employing 7% of the state’s workforce.”

The event will be scheduled as follows:

8:30 am – Registration & Breakfast

9:00 am – Welcome and Introductions

9:15 am – Research Results

10:00 am – Expert Panel Response

10:45 am – Audience Q&A

11:30 am – Event Ends

The expert panel will be moderated by Jill Roshto, Executive Director, Louisiana Alliance for Nonprofits (LAN) and panelists include:

Paige Carlisle, Chief Financial Officer, Community Foundation of North Louisiana

Mario Chavez, Caddo Commissioner District 10, Shreveport

Dr. Toya Graham, Executive Director, Carolyn W., and Charles T. Beaird Family Foundation

Dr. Helen Wise, Director of Applied Research, INAR; Associate Vice Provost and Professor, LSUS

Mike Woods, President, Woods Operating Company

This event is sponsored by the Norman A. Dolch Super Professorship, Louisiana Alliance for Nonprofits, the Institute for Nonprofit Administration and Research in the College of Arts and Sciences, the LSUS Foundation, and the Office of Continuing Education at LSUS. For more information, contact Stacey Hargis at Stacey.Hargis@lsus.edu or 318-795-4245.