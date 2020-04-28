Interchange work to begin on Industrial Drive at I-20

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development advises motorists to expect possible delays beginning on Thursday, April 30, 2020 at the LA 782-2 (Industrial Drive) interchange with I-20 in Bossier City.



Work will begin at approximately 7:00 a.m. to include new signage, signal modifications and striping associated with the planned closure of the I-220 eastbound to I-20 westbound ramp.



That ramp closure is part of the I-20/I-220 BAFB Interchange project currently under construction in Bossier City.



The work at the Industrial Drive intersection is anticipated to last approximately four (4) days.



Alternate route: N/A



Restrictions/Permits: N/A



This work will be performed WEATHER PERMITTING.



Safety reminder:



DOTD appreciates your patience and reminds you to please drive with caution through the construction site and be on the lookout for work crews and their equipment.



Area residents should exercise caution when driving, walking, or biking near an active construction zone.



Call 511 or visit www.511la.org for additional information. Out-of-state travelers may call I-888-ROAD-511 (1-888-762-3511). Motorists may also monitor the LA DOTD website at www.dotd.la.gov, by selecting MyDOTD, or by visiting the DOTD Facebook and Twitter pages.