Intermittent inside lane closures on I-20 eastbound to begin on Monday in Bossier City



The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development advises motorists that beginning on Monday, April 13, 2020, there will be intermittent inside lane closures on I-20 eastbound just east of Old Minden Road (LA 72) to Industrial Drive (LA 782-2) in Bossier City.



These lane closures are scheduled to take place from approximately 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. each day for one week, and are necessary to allow crews to perform maintenance on the interstate shoulder.



Alternate route: N/A



Restrictions/Permits: N/A



This work will be performed WEATHER PERMITTING.



Safety reminder:



DOTD appreciates your patience and reminds you to please drive with caution through the construction site and be on the lookout for work crews and their equipment.



Area residents should exercise caution when driving, walking, or biking near an active construction zone.



Call 511 or visit www.511la.org for additional information. Out-of-state travelers may call I-888-ROAD-511 (1-888-762-3511). Motorists may also monitor the LA DOTD website at www.dotd.la.gov, by selecting MyDOTD, or by visiting the DOTD Facebook and Twitter pages.

