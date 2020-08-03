Intermittent lane and/or shoulder closures on I-20 eastbound and westbound at the I-220 interchange are still in place

From the: The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development:



The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development advises motorists that daily and nightly intermittent lane and/or shoulder closures on I-20 eastbound and westbound at the I-220 interchange in Bossier Parish are still in place and will continue, as of Monday, August 3, 2020.



These lane/shoulder closures are associated with the I-20/I-220 Barksdale Air Force Base Interchange project that is currently under construction in Bossier Parish.



The intermittent lane/shoulder closures on I-20 are expected to last approximately 30 days as the project moves forward.



Other intermittent ramp closures at the interchange may be necessary as work progresses.



These lane/shoulder closures are in addition to the complete closure of the I-220 eastbound to I-20 westbound ramp that remains in place. This ramp closure is estimated to last until early September 2020.



The entire project, which is extending southward from the existing interchange creating a new road into BAFB, is anticipated to be complete in Fall 2021, weather permitting.



Alternate route: Detour signage will be in place when necessary.



Safety reminder:



DOTD appreciates your patience and reminds you to please drive with caution through the construction site and be on the lookout for work crews and their equipment.



Area residents should exercise caution when driving, walking, or biking near an active construction zone.



Call 511 or visit www.511la.org for additional information. Out-of-state travelers may call I-888-ROAD-511 (1-888-762-3511). Motorists may also monitor the LA DOTD website at www.dotd.la.gov, by selecting MyDOTD, or by visiting the DOTD Facebook and Twitter pages.

