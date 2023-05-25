INTERMITTENT LANE CLOSURES: I-20 at LA 531 interchange

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development advises motorists to expect intermittent lane closures on I-20 eastbound and westbound as the project to replace the LA 531 overpass near Minden in Webster Parish progresses.

These lane closures are anticipated to last for approximately the next six months, as the contractor works to mobilize equipment and begin construction work on the new bridge.

Some travel delays may occur, though DOTD works to reduce the inconvenience to the traveling public as much as possible while still allowing work to move forward on the project.

The existing bridge will remain open to traffic while construction on the new structure is underway.

This work will be performed WEATHER PERMITTING.

