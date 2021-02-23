INTERMITTENT LANE CLOSURES: I-20 eastbound & westbound at the I-220 interchange, Bossier Parish

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development advises motorists that beginning on Wednesday, February 24, 2021, there will be intermittent lane closures on I-20 eastbound and westbound at the I-220 interchange (between mile markers 25 and 27) in Bossier Parish.

These lane closures are necessary for the placement of bridge girders over I-20 related to the ongoing construction of the new I-220/I-20/Barksdale Air Force Base Interchange.

All work related to these lane closures will be performed between the hours of 7:00 p.m. and 7:00 a.m. to help minimize the impact to the traveling public.

In addition to the lane closures, there will be a rolling road block that will last no longer than 15 minutes per occurrence to allow for the placement of the girders

The anticipated schedule is as follows:

Wednesday, February 24th – westbound lane closure

Friday, February 26th – eastbound lane closure

Monday, March 1st – eastbound lane closure

Alternate route: N/A

Restrictions/Permits: N/A

This work will be performed WEATHER PERMITTING.