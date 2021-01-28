INTERMITTENT LANE CLOSURES: I-20 eastbound & westbound at the I-220 interchange, Bossier Parish

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development advises motorists that beginning on Thursday, February 4, 2021, there will be intermittent lane closures on I-20 eastbound and westbound at the I-220 interchange (between mile markers 25 and 27) in Bossier Parish.

These lane closures are necessary for the placement of bridge girders over I-20 related to the ongoing construction of the new I-220/I-20/Barksdale Air Force Base Interchange.

All work related to these lane closures will be performed between the hours of 7:00 p.m. and 6:00 a.m. to help minimize the impact to the traveling public.

In addition to the lane closures, there will be a rolling road block that will last no longer than 15 minutes per occurrence to allow for the placement of equipment.

The anticipated schedule is:

Thursday, February 4th – westbound lanes affected

Saturday, February 6th – westbound lanes affected

Tuesday, February 9th – westbound lanes affected

Thursday, February 11th – westbound lanes affected

Saturday, February 13th – eastbound lanes affected

Tuesday, February 16th – eastbound lanes affected

To read more about the project, click here.

Alternate route: N/A

Restrictions/Permits: N/A

This work will be performed WEATHER PERMITTING.

Safety reminder:

DOTD appreciates your patience and reminds you to please drive with caution through the construction site and be on the lookout for work crews and their equipment.

Area residents should exercise caution when driving, walking, or biking near an active construction zone.

Additional information:

Visit www.511la.org or download the Louisiana 511 mobile app for additional information. Motorists may also monitor the LA DOTD website at wwwsp.dotd.la.gov, by selecting MyDOTD, or by visiting the DOTD Facebook and Twitter pages.