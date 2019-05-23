Intermittent lane closures on I-20 in Bossier starting May 28

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development advises motorists that beginning on Tuesday, May 28, 2019, there will be intermittent nightly lane and shoulder closures of I-20 eastbound and westbound from I-220 (mile marker 27) to the US 80 overpass (mile marker 36) in Bossier Parish.

These lane and shoulder closures are related to an ongoing improvement project to mill and overlay nearly 8 miles of the interstate.

All work will be performed during the following times:

Eastbound:

Monday through Thursday – 8:00 p.m. – 7:00 a.m.

Friday at 8:00 p.m. to Saturday at 10:00 a.m.

Saturday at 8:00 p.m. to Sunday at 1:00 p.m.

Sunday at 8:00 p.m. to Monday at 7:00 a.m.

Westbound:

Monday through Thursday – 8:00 p.m. – 6:00 a.m.

Friday at 8:00 p.m. to Saturday at 9:00 a.m.

Saturday at 8:00 p.m. to Sunday at 12:00 p.m. noon

Sunday at 8:00 p.m. to Monday at 7:00 a.m.

This work is expected to last approximately 30 days, weather permitting.