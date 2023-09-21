INTERMITTENT RAMP CLOSURES: I-20 Rehab Project

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development advises motorists to anticipate intermittent on and off-ramp closures as part of the I-20 major rehabilitation project that is currently under construction in Bossier City.

These brief ramp closures are anticipated to take place in 30 minute to one hour intervals, and are necessary to allow for the movement of equipment as work progresses on Phase 1 of the project.

These ramp closures may impact various interchanges within the rehab zone, which includes Barksdale Blvd., Old Minden Rd., Airline Drive, and Industrial Drive (though not at the same time), and will take place only during non-peak travel times.

Drivers are strongly urged to pay attention to the advanced warning signage that is in place, remove any distractions while behind the wheel, and utilize I-220 as an alternate route.

Restrictions/Permits: Total intermittent ramp closures during brief periods.

Alternate Route: Signage will be in place informing motorists of the ramp closures.

This work will be performed WEATHER PERMITTING.

Safety reminder:

DOTD appreciates your patience and reminds you to please drive with caution through the construction site and be on the lookout for work crews and their equipment.

Area residents should exercise caution when driving, walking, or biking near an active construction zone.

