Interstate 20 Homicide Investigation

The Bossier City Police Violent Crimes Unit is assisting the Shreveport Police Department

with the investigation of a shooting that occurred during the early morning hours of Thursday, August

18, in the westbound lane of Interstate 20. Authorities say that an adult male with life threatening

injuries was found in a black 2006 Jeep Liberty on the Shreveport side of I-20 near the Red River

bridge.

At this time, law enforcement is asking anyone with information regarding this incident to call

the Bossier City Police Department at 318-741-8611 or Bossier Crime Stoppers at 318-424-4100. You

can remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward by calling or logging onto www.p3tips.com to

submit your tip via the web.