Interstate 20 Homicide Investigation

The Bossier City Police Violent Crimes Unit is assisting the Shreveport Police Department
with the investigation of a shooting that occurred during the early morning hours of Thursday, August
18, in the westbound lane of Interstate 20. Authorities say that an adult male with life threatening
injuries was found in a black 2006 Jeep Liberty on the Shreveport side of I-20 near the Red River
bridge.
At this time, law enforcement is asking anyone with information regarding this incident to call
the Bossier City Police Department at 318-741-8611 or Bossier Crime Stoppers at 318-424-4100. You
can remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward by calling or logging onto www.p3tips.com to
submit your tip via the web.