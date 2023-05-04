Interstate 20 overlay project scheduled to go to bid this month

Stacey Tinsley, Bossier Press-Tribune

A much smoother ride is on the horizon for drivers along I-20 in Bossier City. The future I-20 overlay project is scheduled to go to bid on May 10, 2023. Due to rising costs and inflation, the estimated cost of the project is now $93 million. It was previously $55 million when it went to bid in November 2021.

“That’s when the bids came in extremely high, were reviewed, and ultimately rejected. Also, the cost is because it’s not simply an overlay project,” said Erin Buchanan, spokesperson for the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development. All of the roadway down to the base is being completely removed and rebuilt, from just west of Benton Road to Industrial Drive, including the on and off-ramps at each interchange. Additionally, concrete repairs are included along the I-20 corridor in Shreveport as far west as Pines Road, and in Bossier as far east as I-220 (outside of the major rehabilitation section).

“Once the project goes to bid, an apparent low bidder will be identified. Depending on the amount, the bid may have through the review process. Then, the contract will be executed and awarded. Following that, we’ll have a pre-construction conference with the contractor and that’s when a start date for construction will be determined. The project has an estimated construction

time of approximately 2 to 2.5 years. However, the prospective contractors will bid the number of days they determine to be reasonable in order to complete the work,” said Buchanan.

Additional information on this project will be released once the project is bid and a contract is awarded to a contractor.