Bossier City Police detectives are continuing their investigation into a Sunday evening domestic incident and shooting that resulted in injuries two adults, one male and one female. First responders were called out at approximately 9:01 p.m. on March 26, 2023, to reports of a domestic dispute in the 300 block of Joannes Street.

Based on the initial investigation, the shooting is believed to have resulted from a domestic incident involving one woman and two men. The woman suffered a laceration to her arm and one of the males was shot by the other male. None of the injuries are considered to be life threatening.

The matter remains under investigation.

