Investigation Continues into Louisiana Trooper’s Murder

Following the deadly ambush of a Louisiana State Police Trooper, LSP is working closely with numerous local, state, and federal agencies to investigate the circumstances of a multi-parish fatal shooting spree that resulted in two deaths and three critical injuries. The suspect, 31-year-old Matthew Mire, was taken into custody shortly after 10:00pm on October 9, 2021 after a daylong manhunt by numerous law enforcement agencies.

The preliminary investigation revealed that Master Trooper Adam Gaubert was ambushed by Mire as he sat in his fully marked patrol unit. The ambush of Trooper Gaubert occurred in close proximity to the Dutton Road shooting that took place in the overnight hours of October 9, 2021. Mire is a person of interest in multiple shooting incidents in several parishes. Following the shootings, Mire was involved in a pursuit where he fired a weapon at the pursuing State Trooper. The Trooper exchanged gunfire with Mire during the incident and was not injured.

As the search for Mire progressed, Louisiana State Police, Homeland Security Investigations, US Alcohol Tobacco & Firearms, LA Department of Corrections, Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office, and East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office worked together in the search area near Hoo Shoo Too Road at the Tiger Bend Bridge. After being located and taken into custody without incident, Mire was transported to a local hospital for injuries he sustained from a K-9 bite and suspected self-inflicted gunshot wound to the leg.

LSP Detectives obtained arrest warrants for Mire in Ascension Parish for Aggravated Flight from an Officer, Attempted First Degree Murder of a Police Officer, and First Degree Murder of a Police Officer and arrest warrants in East Baton Rouge Parish for Aggravated Flight from an Officer and Attempted First Degree Murder of a Police Officer. Troopers are maintaining constant watch over Mire at the medical facility and he will be booked on the warrant charges upon release.

LSP Bureau of Investigations and LSP Crime Lab processed several crime scenes in Ascension and East Baton Rouge parishes related to the shootings involving LSP Troopers. This investigation is active and ongoing and further information will be released as available. For information related to the shooting incidents in Ascension and Livingston Parish, please contact the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office and/or the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Master Trooper Gaubert had served with LSP since 2002 performing patrol duties at Troop A in Baton Rouge and serving as a Detective in the LSP Criminal Investigations Division throughout his career. Master Trooper Gaubert was a veteran of the United States Army and truly embodied the LSP Core Values of Loyalty, Duty, Respect, Selfless Service, Honor, Integrity, and Personal Courage. Together as a family, we will mourn his loss and honor his legacy of service to our department and the citizens of Louisiana. Arrangements for Master Trooper Gaubert are not finalized at this time, but he will be afforded full honors earned with a line of duty death. Further information on services will be announced when available.

The charitable arm of the Louisiana State Troopers Association, Louisiana Troopers Charities Inc, is the proper mechanism for monetary donations to the family of LSP Master Trooper Adam Gaubert.

How you can donate:

Visit https://latroopers.org/about-lsta/louisiana-troopers-charities or https://www.paypal.me/LSTALTC

Check: Made payable to Louisiana Troopers Charities with Gaubert Family in the memo line and sent to our office at 8120 Jefferson Highway Baton Rouge, LA 70809.

Phone: Contact us at 225.928.2000 for personal assistance or to facilitate a credit card donation.

Thank you for remembering Master Trooper Gaubert’s family, friends, and LSP brothers and sisters in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.