Investigation continues into shooting that left three juveniles injured

Bossier City Police detectives are continuing their investigation this morning into a Wednesday evening shooting that left three juveniles injured, one critically.

Police responded at approximately 8:30 p.m. on December 14, 2022 to reports of several gun shots fired near Traffic and Berry Streets.

The shooting, believed to be drug-related, left two 16-year-olds and a 17-year-old injured.

Two of the individuals injured are listed in stable condition and expected to survive. However, one remains in critical condition.

Charges are currently pending.