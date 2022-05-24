Investigation continues regarding two bodies found in Bossier City this morning

On May 24, 2022 Bossier City Fire Department responded to the 1600 block of Joey in reference to a

possible fire. Upon arrival while combating the structural fire the responding fire personal discovered

two deceased persons. Bossier City Police was contacted and started an investigation. During the

investigating a person of interest was located. The investigation is continuing at this time with Bossier

City Police and Bossier City Fire Department.