On May 24, 2022 Bossier City Fire Department responded to the 1600 block of Joey in reference to a
possible fire. Upon arrival while combating the structural fire the responding fire personal discovered
two deceased persons. Bossier City Police was contacted and started an investigation. During the
investigating a person of interest was located. The investigation is continuing at this time with Bossier
City Police and Bossier City Fire Department.
Investigation continues regarding two bodies found in Bossier City this morning
On May 24, 2022 Bossier City Fire Department responded to the 1600 block of Joey in reference to a