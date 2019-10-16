Iona “Onie” Flowers

Bossier City, LA – Services to celebrate the life of Iona Flowers will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, October 18, 2019 at Hill Crest Memorial Chapel with Bro. Matthew Jones officiating. Interment will follow at Hill Crest Memorial Park. The family will receive friends on Thursday, October 17, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

Iona was born on October 14, 1932 in Shreveport, LA. She passed from this life October 13, 2019. She was married to James Edward Flowers on July 20, 1951. She was a strong willed, devoted, and loving wife, mother and grandmother who had a passion for outdoors and enjoyed hunting, fishing and camping.

She was preceded in death by her husband, James E. Flowers, parents Melvin and Vidia Brooks, siblings Ottie, Ward and Olan Brooks, son in law Ted Bermillo, and grandson Christopher Flowers.

Iona is survived by children, Ray Flowers and wife Linda, Gwen Anderson and husband Jeffrey and David Flowers and wife Liz; nine grandchildren, Dennis, Sheryl, Marissa, Karie, Paul, Ryan, Brandie, Lauri and Kimberly; 23 great grandchildren; aunt Lucy Dale Trusty, sister in law Wanda Brooks, extended family and loved ones.

Condolences may be shared at www.hillcrestmemorialfh. com