Irene Beverly

Bossier City, LA – Sylvia Irene Coleman Beverly was born July 15, 1927 in Allen, Alabama. She was the youngest of seven children born to Joseph Lawrence Coleman and Mary Moriene Mathews Coleman. She was a beloved daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great grandmother. She was lovingly called Mama and Mam-maw by her children and grandchildren. She was known as Irene by her friends. Irene departed this life in her home Sunday, September 29, 2019 after a brief illness. She was surrounded by her family.

Irene was a graduate of Grove Hill High School, Grove Hill, AL. After high school she graduated from cosmetology school.

She was united in holy matrimony to John Douglas Beverly, Sr. in 1947. To this union six children were born and affectionately raised. Irene and John D. were loving and devoted companions who dedicated themselves to nurturing and guiding their children. The family relocated to Louisiana in 1959 after John D. was promoted and transferred. For a number of years she was employed with National Bank of Bossier.

Irene was a very talented seamstress, extraordinarily good cook, and had high level skills for quilting, crocheting, canning and preserving food, and making multiple types of jams, jellies, pickles, and relishes. She graciously shared the fruits of labor with family, friends, and neighbors. She always had ongoing projects as she made quilts and afghans for each of her children, grandchildren and numerous relatives, friends and their children.

She was preceded in death by her beloved husband John Douglas Beverly, Sr., her parents: Joseph Lawrence Coleman and Mary Moriene Mathews Coleman, two grandsons: Jeremy Colin Nagel and Jared Heath Leggett, Jr., 3 brothers: Weldon Coleman, Henry Earl Coleman, David Coleman, and 3 sisters: Marjorie Logan, Hazel Evans Gibbons, Frances Sutley.

Irene leaves to mourn her passing: one son, John Douglas Beverly, Jr. (Vickie), and five daughters: Kay Gwin (Bill), Barbara Tincher (Teddy), Melinda Martin, Myrna Leggett (Scott), Ida Oxley (Jeremy). Also, to cherish her legacy are 18 grandchildren, 30 great-grandchildren, 3 great-great grandchildren and many nieces, nephews, and friends.

Services celebrating Irene’s life were held at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, October 3, 2019 at Hill Crest Memorial Chapel, with Bro. Billy Pierce officiating. Interment followed at Hill Crest Memorial Park. The family received friends for visitation on Wednesday, October 2, 2019 from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Hill Crest Memorial Funeral Home.

Pallbearers were Travis Gwin, Craig Leggett, Kent Nagel, Caleb Leggett, Bryan Self, Brent McDaniel and Shaun Elkins.

Irene’s family wishes to extend a very special thank you to everyone involved in her care during and following her two hospitalizations. These include the doctors, nurses, and other staff of: Willis Knighton Hospitals (Bossier City and Pierremont), Willis Knighton Home Health, Samaritan Home Medical Equipment, Vital Care, Regional Hospice Care Group, DME Express, Dr. Allen Cox, Dr. Padilla, and Dr. San Pedro.

It is never easy losing a loved one; but, your kindness and compassionate care of Mama, and toward all of our family, during her illness helped with the transition. May all your lives be truly blessed.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to your charity of choice.