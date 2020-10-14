Is Halloween canceled in Bossier?

Stacey Tinsley | Bossier Press-Tribune

As Halloween nears many wonder, “Will we trick-or-treat? Is Halloween canceled?”

“Halloween is not canceled in Bossier City. There are no plans to cancel or regulate Halloween activities,” said Bossier City Public Information officer Traci Landry. “They are voluntary. It’s up to each parent, each community to decide what they want to do.

“As always we ask everybody to end trick-or-treating activities by 8 just as a courtesy to residents. We would also like everyone to maintain the mitigation and prevention protocols for the spread of Covid. If you do decide to participate, wear a mask, social distance. Also we are asking residents who decide not to participate to please turn your outside lights off. Trick-or-treaters should maybe use that as a signal to not go up to that house.”

In September, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued new guidelines to help families stay safe during this Halloween. The guidelines include a list ranking the relative risk level of certain traditions, like trick-or-treating and pumpkin-carving. While some are a go, others are a no.