It’s a Mutiny at Shreveport A-SCARE-ium, Oct. 1 – 31

Join the Mutiny at Shreveport Aquarium this Oct. 1 through 31. The aquarium will offer a month-long haunted pirate adventure with chills, thrills and of course, gills! The spooky celebration is appropriate for kids of all ages.

Families and all ages welcome! Lads and lassies will be recruited to our pirate crew. Take yer pirate oath and make yer way through the aquarium learning pirate skills. Along the way discover bat stars, wolf eels and all kinds of cool and creepy sea animals. Hunt for sunken gems and gold in our Treasure Mine. Wander down Sea Monster Alley and learn about the legends of the deep, what’s true and what’s false and the animals that inspired these stories. Hear mermaids tell stories, sing-a-long with pirates and enjoy other spooky surprises. Once you’ve completed yer tasks, meet the Pirate Captain and get a bag of loot from his treasure chest.

Regular admission prices are $15 for ages 13+, $12 for ages 3-12. Members and kids under 2 are free

Pirate passports with loot bag $3 (includes custom faux leather bag with candy, doubloons and gems)

Appropriate for guests of all ages

For full schedule of events visit www.shreveportaquarium.com/mutiny​

Also happening in October:

CAMP MUTINY

Monday – Wednesday, Oct. 11 – 13

Ages 6 – 11

School’s out so transform your fall break into a STEAM-powered adventure across the Seven Seas at Shreveport Aquarium. The aquarium has been taken over by pirates and campers are along for the ride as they learn the ins and outs of piratehood. Newly recruited pirates will learn to read maps, build catapults, sail ships, and encounter some amazing sea creatures during their nautical explorations. Hunt for lost pirate’s gold and gems in our Treasure Mine and design your own treasure chest. Set sail for a fun, fall adventure from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day. Before and after care is available. Find out more: www.shreveportaquarium.com/fallcamp​

CANNON BALL

Saturday, Oct. 30

Ages 21+

In addition to the family-friendly Mutiny, the aquarium will also offer and adults only Cannon Ball on Saturday, Oct. 30, from 7 – 11 p.m. in the new outdoor pavilion event space on the riverfront. This bawdy pirate show and rum fest will also offer costume contests, games, prizes and lots of laughs for adults 21+​. Tickets are $25 and also include a mini visit to the aquarium and a commemorative shot glass. Grub and grog will available for purchase.

​Shreveport Aquarium is located at 601 Clyde Fant Parkway in Downtown Shreveport. For hours and more information, visit www.shreveportaquarium.com