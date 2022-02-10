It’s Gumbo Time!!!

The “Battle of the Gumbo Gladiators” is BACK! Are you ready to get out of the house and have some fun and good food?

Get your gumbo pot out and join us at Festival Plaza in Downtown Shreveport on Saturday, March 12th

.

Past competitions have included teams of firefighters, construction crews, higher ed organizations, and lots of families and friends. It takes a strong team spirit to prepare gumbo samplings for the over 5,000 attendees the event

attracts each year. No matter, it is always a fun competition among neighboring teams and a good time together.



The Battle of the Gumbo Gladiators is the largest annual fundraiser for Volunteers for Youth Justice, whose mission is to provide a community caring for children, youth, and families in crisis. VYJ manages programs which provide

advocacy for child victims of abuse or neglect and those who are at-risk of being involved in the juvenile court system. Last year, VYJ provided services for over 4,000 children utilizing 405 volunteers.



If you, your business, or your organization would like to enter the competition, visit www.gumbogladiators.com/register to view team rules and registration information. The deadline to register is February 27th. For more information,

contact Amie Caskey Baham at amie.baham@vyjla.org or 318-425-4413.