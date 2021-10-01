It’s Time To Celebrate Halloween!

The COVID-19 pandemic has already played out like a horror movie script. As such, some local students are determined to celebrate Halloween by trading their normal face masks for costume masks and planning socially distant festivities.

A group of local Bossier Parish High school students (from different high schools around the parish) are organizing a High School Halloween Bash to be held in Bossier City.

“As a student at Benton High, I wanted to create an event for all high school students in the area to have a fun and safe event since there is never anything to do during Halloween. So, me and other Bossier Parish high school students got together and came up with this Halloween Bash,” said Jarrett Pinnix.

Understanding the concerns some students and parents might have regarding COVID, Pinnix says: “Because of COVID, a lot of activities will be held outside. We are trying to limit the number of people within the building to keep down those numbers.”

Decorations, food and prizes for the Halloween Bash are being donated by parents and local businesses. However, Pinnix says that more donations are needed for the event.

“I’ve contacted a few local small businesses and they will donate a few items for the raffle. But, we need more items to be raffled off,” Pinnix said.

“We’re hoping for a pretty good crowd to come out and see us. After the Bash is completed, we’re going to donate our net proceeds to the Gingerbread House. We want to give back to those children that aren’t as fortunate as us.”

Pinnix added that the High School Halloween Bash is completely student-led.

“This Halloween Bash is student-led. From the time we get up to the time we go to bed, we’re planning everything out,” said Pinnix.

In order to get the word out about this event, Airline High School student, Logan Thurman, says he is asking all of his friends to share the event on social media and to also share the event by word of mouth.

“I’m asking my friends to share this event on their social media pages to help spread the word. I’m also on the student council at my school. I just asked my sponsor to see what we can do,” said Thurman.

Students who attend the High School Halloween Bash will experience a costume contest with prizes, Karaoke at the top of every hour, a concession stand, corn hole, raffles, a halloween king and queen, lots and lots of outdoor games and possibly a hay ride.

Attire for the event will be the attendees choice. But, prizes in multiple costume related categories will be given out.

The High School Halloween Bash will be held on October 23 from 7 p.m. – 11 p.m. at The Summit Event Center at 5400 E. Texas St. in Bossier City.

In order to get the venue ready for this event, a group of volunteers have been working day and night in order to get the event space ready for the kids.

“Without their love and support, the building would not be available. I want to say thank you to Raymond and Cleta “Rusty” Green, Linda and Clair White, JoAnn Paddie and Richard Flynn, Amy Robinson, Kelley Olvey and Austin Whitten,” said Cinder Puckett, owner of The Summit Event Center.

For more information about tickets for the High School Halloween Bash, please go to https://www.signupgenius.com/go/10C0F4EA4A729A2F8C70-high

or follow them on Facebook: (High School Halloween Bash) or Instagram: (highschool.halloweenbash)

If you would like to donate raffle items to the event, please email: jarrettp03@gmail.com