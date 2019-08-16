Jabe W. Maddox III

Bossier City, LA – A Mass celebrating the life of Jabe W. Maddox III, 69, of Bossier City, LA will be held on Friday August 23, 2019 at 2 p.m. at St. James Episcopal Church in Shreveport, LA. Officiating will be his brother-in-law, Father George Gennuso. Visitation will follow the service at the church.

Jabe was born on October 10, 1949 in Magnolia, AR and passed away on August 6, 2019 in Denver, CO. He served in the United States Navy, where he was stationed in Guam. Jabe worked for Halliburton Services in Bossier City, LA and retired after 40 years.

Jabe always saw the good in everyone. He never met a stranger and he could strike up a conversation with anyone on any subject. Jabe was an avid book reader. He had a heart of gold and spoiled his family in countless ways. All that knew Jabe loved him dearly. He will be missed tremendously by both his family and his friends each and every day.

Jabe was preceded in death by his son, Jabe Maddox IV; parents, Jabe Maddox, Jr. and Oneta; his sister, Shane Smith; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Fred Sterba, Sr. and Rosemary Prest Sterba; and brother-in-law, Fred Sterba, Jr.

Jabe is survived by his wife of 44 years, Judene Sterba Maddox; daughter, Jana Doss and husband, Ryan; daughter-in-law, Denise Leshe; grandchildren, Alexis, Sara, Cayson and Evan; sister and brother-in-law, Gracie and Fr. George Gennuso; brother-in-law, Robert Smith; brother-in-laws and sister-in-laws: Marianne and Regis Martin, Kathy Sterba, Therese Sterba, Don and Lisa Sterba, Rita and Tony Morehead, and Chrissy Sterba; and numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins.

The family would like to thank everyone for their thoughts and prayers. And, special thanks to the Doctors and staff at University of Colorado Hospital, Neuro ICU.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials be made to:

American Diabetes Association 2451 Crystal Drive, Suite 900

Arlington, VA 22202 donations.diabetes.org; Shriner’s Hospitals for Children Corporate Headquarters 2900 Rocky Point Dr. Tampa, Florida 33607 shrinershospitalsforchildren.org/shc/donate; St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105 stjude.org/donate.