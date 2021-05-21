Jack DeWayne Jackson

Jack DeWayne Jackson went to be with his Lord and Savior on Wednesday, April 28, 2021 at the age of 91. Funeral services will be held on Monday, May 3rd at 10:00 AM in the Chapel at Hill Crest Memorial Funeral Home in Haughton, LA. Visitation will held on Sunday, May 2nd from 5:00 – 7:00 PM.



Jack Jackson was born August 5, 1929 in Camargo, OK. He served in the Air Force from 1948 until his retirement in 1975. He met Carlyn, his wife of 60 years, when he was stationed in Georgia. He also had tours in Japan, France, Korea, Alaska, Vietnam and Louisiana, where he retired from Barksdale AFB. After retiring from the Air Force he went to work for Frymaster, where he officially retired.



Jack was a wonderful husband, father, brother, grandfather, great and great-great grandfather. He never met a stranger and was always willing to help anyone in need. He was truly a “Jack of All Trades” and was adept at many skills including automotive, mechanical, plumbing, electronics and was a licensed locksmith, to name a few. Anyone who knew him, knew he had a wonderful sense of humor.



He had an amazing memory and could recall names and specific details from his early childhood. He enjoyed jigsaw puzzles, word searches, and was proficient at solving the New York Times Crossword puzzles. He loved to create in his workshop.



He and his wife enjoyed dining with friends at the casinos as well as traveling with them on BCOA sponsored outings.



He was preceded in death by his wife, Carlyn Ford Jackson, daughter Wanda Allen and granddaughter Shoshoni Rodgers, mother Frances Gasch and father Roger Jackson, sisters Evelyn Glover and Joyce Birka and brother Harvey Pruett.



Jack is survived by his daughters Judy Allen (David) of Columbia SC and their children Eric, Michael(Claudia), Jeanette, Rebekah; Bonnie Bradley of Bossier City and children Jeremy, Jennifer (Ian), Candace; Sandra Wills (Ronald) of Hernando MS and their children Zachary (Lindsey), Benjamin (Megan) Cheyenne (Seth); great grandchildren Annabelle, Emily, Julie, Shelby, Jonathan,Lane; Kira, Tara; Pak, Mia, Zoe; Kyle, Shelby, Aubrey; great great grandchild Cascius; sisters Ferrell Greeno of Kansas and Connie Wynn of Wyoming; sister in law Ann Sims of Pooler, GA; and many furbabies.



Pallbearers will be provided by the Barksdale AFB Honor Guard.

The family would like to thank the many friends and members of the medical community who provided care and support throughout his lifetime. The family would like to extend a special thank you to the Christus Wound Care Center and especially to his home health care specialists Darren and Shane for providing exemplary care.

He will be greatly missed.