Jack “Jackie”“Bubba” Barclay, Jr.

Benton, LA – Jackie “Jack” Barclay, Jr. was born on March 7, 1952 in Shreveport, LA to Jackie Ray Barclay, Sr. and Polly Merritt Barclay Gilbert. Jack passed from this world to join his Heavenly Father on April 9, 2020. He was a lifelong resident of Louisiana. A celebration of Life Memorial Service will be held for family and close friends.

Jack enlisted in the U.S. Army and served his country during the Vietnam War. During his tour in Vietnam, he was hospitalized three times and upon release returned to the battlefield. Jack was the recipient of numerous badges and metals.



Jack enjoyed gardening, fishing and cooking. He moved to south Louisiana andworked on fishing boats and ultimately achieved his goal to become a cook on small boats and chef on VIP boats in the oil industry. At retiremen,t he continued his passion for cooking and shared many meals with his family and friends.



Jack attended church services provided at Benton Manor Apartments as long as his health allowed. He loved the Lord and studied his Bible daily.

Jack is survived by his sister, Debbie Goodman of Benton, LA, and nephew, George Rankin of Haughton, LA.

Jack was received in Heaven by his mother, Polly Gilbert; sister, Ann St.Claire; and, nieceRoseAnn Rankin.