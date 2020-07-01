Bossier City, LA – Jack Mann Ewing, Bossier City, Louisiana, passed away on June 30, 2020. His faith has become sight and his hope has been realized. Jack has seen the Savior face to face. He suffered strokes in 2014. As he was recovering, he developed Parkinson’s disease. For many months, Jack’s optimism about his health remained constant and he believed he would one day jog again.

Jack loved everything Texas. He was born in Waco, Texas on February 28, 1942. He grew up there and would have preferred living all his days in Texas but circumstances took him elsewhere. He obtained a Bachelor’s degree in accounting from Baylor University and his first job was staff auditor for Haskins and Sells in Houston. Years following, he worked as an accountant in Waco and for a while, owned an insurance agency there. He moved to Denver, Colorado to work again as an auditor. In 1986, Jack relocated to the Shreveport/Bossier City Louisiana area to work for the FDIC as an investigator.

Jack and wife, Rosalie, made regular spring pilgrimages to Texas hill country. The wildflowers called and they went! There were travels to many other parts of the country, but chasing bluebonnets was their favorite. They were often accompanied by Jack’s special niece, Dee Dee Grierson and husband, Jan, of Georgetown, Texas.

Jack had a penchant for writing and, coupled with his strong interest in politics, wrote many a “letter to the editor”. His firmly entrenched moral compass inspired much of these writings. Jack self-published a historical novel, “Land of the Laguna Madre”, which was based on actual events that took place in Texas.

Before his health declined, Jack was a steadfast member of the Asbury United Methodist Church Care Team. He was personally committed to God and was salt and light for him. Each week he faithfully visited hospitalized and nursing home patients and made them feel special. Sharing God’s love with these folks came easy for Jack, that’s just who he was. For several years he was the much beloved teacher of the Friendship Senior Adult Sunday School Class. Jack served his country as a US Marine reservist.

Preceding Jack in death are his parents, Ocee and Lois Mann Ewing and siblings, Fred Ewing, David Ewing, Florence Davis and Ava Claire Brogden. He leaves behind his devoted wife, Rosalie Lott Ewing of Bossier City; son, Chris Ewing and wife, Heather of Walker, Louisiana and daughter, Kelli Ewing McFadden and husband, Brian of Erda, Utah. Also surviving are his beloved grandchildren, Bailey and Cole Hubbard of Erda and Charlotte and Catherine Ewing of Walker. Other survivors include brother-in-law, Dr. Stan Lott and wife, Johnnye Jo of Alexandria, Louisiana; brother-in-law, Jerry Lott of Sibley, Louisiana and a number of nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held on Friday morning from 10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. at Hill Crest Memorial Funeral Home, followed by Jack’s Memorial Service at 11:00 a.m.

Memorials may be made to Asbury United Methodist Church, 3200 Airline Drive, Bossier City, Louisiana 71111.

Funeral attendees are requested to wear a face mask and practice social distancing with each other and with Jack’s family.

You may offer condolences to the family and sign the on-line guest book by visiting www.hillcrestmemorialfh.com “I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith.” 2 Timothy 4:7