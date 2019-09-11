Jackie Ivan Wilhite

Haughton, LA – Services for Mr. Jackie Ivan Wilhite will begin with a Visitation between 1 PM to 2:00 PM within the State Room of Hill Crest Funeral Home, Haughton, LA, on Thursday, September 12, 2019. A Graveside Funeral Service will follow at 2:30 PM, within Hill Crest Memorial Park.

Jackie was born August 2, 1936, to Gladys Beard Wilhite and Julius Benton Wilhite, Sr., in Arcadia, LA. Later he graduated from Lake Providence High School. Shortly after Jackie met Patricia Thigpen and they were married in 1958 and enjoyed over 61 years of Marriage.

Jackie spent the majority of his working career, in Retail Sales, and spent years at the Sears Outlet Store in Ruston, LA eventually taking ownership of the franchise. Later, after a short retirement the family moved to Haughton and he went to work for his brother at Wilhite Electric, until he ultimately retired.

Preceding Mr. Wilhite in death were: his parents; one son, Steven; 3 brothers; and 1 sister.

Left to cherish his memory are: his wife, Patricia Wilhite; sons: Kenneth (& Sara) Wilhite, Ronald (& Sharon) Wilhite; grandchildren: Andy Wilhite, Aaron Wilhite, Cole Wilhite, Claire Wilhite, Hannah Wilhite, Olivia Wilhite; and numerous nephews and nieces.