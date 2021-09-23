Jackie Olen Byrd

A memorial service for Jackie Olen Byrd, 82, will be 1:00 p.m. Tuesday, September 28, 2021 at Plain Dealing Baptist Church, 101 North Perrin Street, Plain Dealing, Louisiana. Officiating will be Brother Allen Brown.

Jackie was born July 28, 1939 in Plain Dealing, Louisiana to K.W. and Thelma Byrd. He passed away Tuesday, September 21, 2021.



Jackie was an operator at the Bossier Parish Police Jury where he retired in 1999. He enjoyed fishing, gardening and watching his grandchildren play ball. Jackie was a beloved husband, father, papaw and friend.



He is preceded in death by his parents; wife, Sarah Christine Byrd; sister,

Jeraldyn Byrd Crouch and brother, Bobby Byrd. Jackie is survived by his wife, Billie Oliver Byrd; sister, Martha Ruth Rogers; sons, Jeff Byrd and Billy Byrd; grandchildren, Malcom Hilbunn and wife, Tonya, Curtis Byrd and wife, Allie, Jake Byrd and wife, Abbie, Cory Byrd and wife, Olivia, Kellie Russell and husband, Landon, Craig Byrd, Courtney Byrd and twelve great-grandchildren.



Honoring Jackie as honorary pallbearers will be Travis Huddleston, Mike McKinney, Jerry D. Barnett, Riley McElhanon, Huey Thompson, Raymond Baggs.



The family would like to give a special thanks to the staff at Willis Knighton Bossier and Dr. Becker. The family would also like to thank Calvin Carter, Jack Gore and Mary Baggs for always extending their helping hands and a big thanks to “his girls”, Susie Byrd and Karen Hays.



In lieu of flowers the family asks memorials to be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital, 262 Sanny Thomas Place, Memphis, Tennessee 38105.