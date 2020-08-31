Jacqueline Gray, MD, Joins WK Premier Pediatrics

Jacqueline Gray, MD, has joined Rhett F. McLaren, MD, at WK Premier Pediatrics in Bossier City. She brings more than 20 years of pediatric experience to children in Bossier City and the surrounding area.



Growing up in Bossier City, Dr. Gray attended Parkway High School. She earned a Bachelor of Science degree in microbiology at LSU in Baton Rouge and her medical degree at LSU School of Medicine in Shreveport. She joined the United States Air Force and completed a residency in pediatrics at Wright State University while stationed at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base in Ohio. Her next assignment was at Maxwell Air Force Base in Alabama, where she cared for children of active duty personnel. She returned to Ohio upon completion of her military service and was in private practice for 12 years before coming home to Bossier City.



“I love the spontaneity of kids,” Dr. Gray says. “They always let you see exactly who they are.”



Dr. Gray enjoys working with new parents, helping guide them through any aspects of parenting that they may find challenging or difficult. She has a special interest in helping children who have chronic conditions and providing support to parents as they manage them.



WK Premier Pediatrics is located at 2300 Hospital Drive, Suite 420, on the campus of WK Bossier Health Center.



Drs. Gray and McLaren accept new patients and most insurance plans.

