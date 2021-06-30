Jacquelyn C. Arnold





We will celebrate the life of Mrs. Jacquelyn C. Arnold, 74, of Benton, La Saturday, August 14, 2021 at 11am at Oak Hill Baptist Church in Plain Dealing, La.



Jacquelyn was born May 31, 1947, in Kirkland, Washington. She began her precious journey back home on Monday, June 21, 2021, guided by Jesus just as he guided her life. Jacquelyn is proceeded in death by her father Arnold Rudolph Solvang, mother Billie Gene Rushing and daughter Antonia Luaces Bickham “Toni.”



Jacquelyn enjoyed traveling with her husband of 32 years, John E. Arnold III. Jacquelyn defined all odds by always believing in her ability to do exactly what she put her mind to. She lived for her beautiful granddaughters, Haley, and Brittany. Whom, she and Johnny raised, after her daughter, Toni, passed away. What an amazing reunion mother and daughter are sharing. She loved spending time with her dog, reading novels, and caring for her family.



Jacquelyn is survived by her husband John E. Arnold III. Children Eric Luaces and wife Marie, Nick Luaces, Brett Luaces, Dan Luaces, Kim McGregor and husband Glen, and Jay Arnold. Grandkids Taylor and Madison Arnold, Brittany Morgan and husband Chad, Kinley McGregor, Ian McGregor, Andis Raley and husband Fred, Haley Bickham and her children Emory and Grayson Young. Sister-in-laws Judy McKenzie and Rick Beard, Joy Norton, and husband Ken. Her beloved dog Molly and many other loved ones.



Jacquelyn’s family and friends are thankful that God allowed us to be a part of her special journey and give a special thank you to those who have extended their love during this time.