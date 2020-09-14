James Alexander

Haughton, LA – James Alexander, 83, of Haughton, Louisiana, passed away on September 11, 2020 in Bossier City, LA.



James was born in Dodson, LA on May 16, 1937. He worked as a Customer Service Manager for SWEPCO until he retired. An avid sports enthusiast, he worked with the Independence Bowl in Shreveport for many years. “Famous”, as he was often referred to, was a die-hard LSU fan, more often than not you would find him wearing purple and gold from head to toe, and nothing made him happier than spending time with family and friends cheering on the Tigers.



James is preceded in death by his parents, Jake & Kate Lee and brother, Jack Lee. He is survived by his son, Hayes Alexander; daughter, Alena LaBorde; grandchildren, Wesley & Nathan Alexander and Riley LaBorde; sister, Mary Lou Jordan and husband, Gerald, and Nancy Broadway; sister in law, Jeannie Lee, and a host of nieces, nephews and friends



A celebration of life honoring James will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to some of Famous’ favorite charities- Up With Downs at https://www.upwithdowns.org/donate, in honor of his granddaughter, Riley, and Tiger Athletic Foundation at https://www.lsutaf.org/donate in honor of his beloved LSU Tigers.

