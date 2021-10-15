James Arphy Loyed





Haughton, LA – Funeral Services for James Loyed, 85, formerly of Saint Joseph, LA, will be held in the Chapel of Dennard First National Funeral Home, Winnsboro, LA, at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, October 16, 2021, with internment following in Harris Cemetery. Visitation will be in the funeral home chapel Friday, October 15, 2021, from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m.; all under the direction of Dennard First National Funeral Home-Winnsboro, LA.



James, a member of Maryland Baptist Church, was a proud, retired Staff Sargent in the United States Marine Corp, and a Tensas Parish farmer.

James was born to the union of Willie Lewis Loyed, Sr., and Nellie Mae Jordan Loyed January 5, 1936, in Baskin, LA, and passed from this life October 13, 2021, at his home in Haughton, LA, surrounded by his family singing and having a wonderful time.



James is preceded in death by his parents; son James Earl Loyed; daughter Brenda Loyed; brothers: Willie Loyed, Jr., Robert Lively, and Tommy Lee and Wanda Faye Loyed; sisters: Vera and Billy Bartlet and Rosetta and David Coston.



James is survived by his wife of 64 years, Edna Earl Loyed; sons: David R. Loyed (Julie) and Charles “Snuffy” Loyed (Tina); sisters: Inita Lively, Nelda Bass, and Linda Loyed; grandchildren: Mamie Riley (Daniel), Brenda Marie Fussell, Brandy Johnson, David A. Loyed (Maegan), James Austin Loyed (Andi), and Stephanie Loyed (Frank); great-grandchildren: Autumn Adams, Hart Adams, Mia Jarmond, Sara Spears, Nicholas Spears, Allen Johnson, Avery Loyed, Brayden James Loyed, Eleanor Loyed, Carly Loyed, and Payton Loyed; and special friends Linda Harwell and Maddy Harwell.



Pallbearers are David A. Loyed, Eddie Loyed, James Austin Loyed, Tommy Loyed, Daniel Riley, and Frank Brooks.

