James Burton’s Rockin’ Louisiana Christmas benefits veterans and children

James Burton’s Rockin’ Louisiana Christmas will give the gift of music to veterans and school children Saturday, Dec. 21 at 8 p.m. at the Margaritaville Casino Stage.

Rock and Roll Hall-of-Famer James Burton, Grammy-winning Zydeco legends Wayne Toups and Jo-el Sonnier, Estelle Brown of the Sweet Inspirations, and Louisiana’s top show band Johnny Earthquake and the Moondogs will perform some of their most popular songs.

The concert will also feature a tribute to Elvis Presley, spotlighting the talents of Burton, Elvis’ former guitarist, and Estelle Brown, former member of The Sweet Inspirations, Elvis’ backup singers.

Tickets are $30 for general admission and are available at ticketmaster.com. VIP tickets may be purchased by contacting the James Burton Foundation at 318-424-5000. They will include a special souvenir VIP Pass and lanyard, the only pre-show meet-and-greet photo session with the artists and preferred seating.

All proceeds go to the James Burton Foundation, which provides guitars to veterans and to children and young adults in schools and hospitals for the purpose of developing future talent and for providing an outlet for creativity and inner expression through music.