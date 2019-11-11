James Carlisle

Bossier City, LA – A memorial service celebrating the life of James “Jim” Carlisle will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at Hill Crest Memorial Chapel with Pastor Brad Jurkovich and Reverend John Garner officiating. The family will receive friends at 10:00 a.m. prior to the service.

Jim was born on August 26, 1941 to Thomas P. and Mamie Carlisle in Arkabutla, MS. He served in the Marines from 1959 to 1965. His Master Sergeant saw something special in him and made him a squad leader. He grew from a boy to a man in the Marines. Later on his role grew to serve in the military police which ultimately would lead him to serve his country as a Homeland Security officer.

Upon completing his Marine Corps service he worked in his brother’s appraisal business. He eventually moved into a larger role in the appraisal business with AIG, always seeking the best for the customer. His service to the community included serving as a Sworn Deputy Marshall and being on his church Security Team.

Jim was known as a man of integrity and a hard worker, seeking to be the best at any task he attempted. He was an avid hunter and outdoorsman and enjoyed spending time on his deer lease in the Jamestown, LA area. He enjoyed a close relationship with nature and its wildlife; once making friends with Scooter, the squirrel, who would come and sit on his shoulder. Jim was a poet and writer of songs. His song “I’ve Been Around Enough to Know” became a number one country hit even though he received no credit for it.

Jim met Dianne in 1986 and they married in 1987. He loved Dianne’s sons, Scott and Sean, as his own. He helped her start the first business of its kind in Louisiana, Senior Transitions Services of Louisiana, helping her to grow it into the number one business of its kind in the area. Jim dearly loved his family and extended family, especially Breckan Garner of Tennessee. Jim loved to tell jokes that others wanted to remember—they made everyone laugh, even if you’d heard it before. Jim was a wonderful example of a humble Christian man always putting others before himself. His soft heart and warm spirit led him to help others in every area of his life.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Thomas P. and Mamie Carlisle; brother, Thomas W. Carlisle; sisters, Tammie Anderson and Avita Strother; nephew, James Sanford Carlisle and stepfather, Earl V. Brock.

Jim is survived by his wife Dianne Carlisle; brother, Bill (Beth) Carlisle; sons Scott and Sean Downing; brother-in-law and sister-in-law John and Judy Garner, nephews Jason (Emily) Garner and Jeff Garner, Zach (Carrie) Taylor and Breckan Garner. And his loyal companion, Lacy.

Memorial contributions may be made to First Baptist Church, Bossier City Building Fund.

