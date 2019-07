James D. Harmon

Bossier City, LA – James Dayton Harmon was born on August 28, 1959 in Shreveport, Louisiana and passed away on July 13, 2019 in Shreveport, Louisiana. Visitation will be held on July 16, 2019 from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. at Hill Crest Funeral Home in Haughton, LA, with funeral service following at 2:00 p.m. in the Hillcrest Memorial Chapel.