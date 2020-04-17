James D.“Jim” Tharp, Sr.



Bossier City, LA – James D. Tharp, Sr., 78, passed away at his home on Wednesday, April 15, 2020, surrounded by his wife and children.

He is survived by the love of his life and wife of 59 years, Mrs. Georgeanne Elizabeth Allen Tharp; his children, Sandy Tharp Templeton and husband Billy of Doddridge, AR, Paula Tharp Maynor and husband Jamie of Shreveport, LA, and Jay Tharp of Bossier City, LA.

A family service will be held Saturday, April 18, 2020, at 2:00 p.m. at Hill Crest Cemetery in Haughton, LA. officiated by Jim’s pastors, Bro. Harrell Shelton and Bro. Terry Young. For all of his friends and church family, we are having a special procession, which will start at 1:30 p.m. leaving from Airline Baptist Church. Everyone is invited to escort him to his final resting place and remain in your vehicles at the cemetery to watch the entire service on your handheld device that will be streaming live via Airline Baptist Church beginning at 2:00 p.m.

