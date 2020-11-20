James Dell Southerland





Plain Dealing, LA – A graveside service celebrating the life of James Dell Southerland will be held Friday, November 20, 2020 at 2:00 pm at the Plain Dealing Cemetery with Rev. Alan Brown officiating. Interment will follow under the direction of Bailey Funeral Home, Plain Dealing, LA.



James Dell Southerland passed away on November 17, 2020 after a short illness and went to be with his Lord and Savior. He was born on February 13, 1945 in Shreveport, LA to Dell and Lorine Walker Southerland. He graduated from Plain Dealing High School, LSU and LSU Law School.



James practiced law for over 50 years in Benton, LA, most of those years with his partner, A. M. Wallace. He was the attorney for the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s office, the Bossier Parish Clerk of Court’s office and the Town of Benton. He had just retired as attorney for the Town of Plain Dealing after 50 years of service.



James was a faithful member of the church he loved, Plain Dealing Baptist Church. His strong belief in God was an evident characteristic in his life as he served the Lord as an adult Sunday School teacher for over 30 years. His lessons were marked by his study of Biblical history. He was the church’s choir director and a lifelong choir member. He was known for his strong bass voice and his signature solo was “How Great Thou Art”, which he sang at memorial services for friends.



James enjoyed traveling with his wife of 51 years, Mary Ann West Southerland. They traveled to many countries with friends, visiting four continents in their travels. They often went to Dallas for Broadway musicals and took pleasure in movies and eating out. James played golf with friends and was a serious fan of LSU football. He enjoyed most his family time, especially riding his grandchildren around the neighborhood in his golf cart.



James was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his loving wife, Mary Ann Southerland of Plain Dealing, LA; his sons, Kepner Dell Southerland of Bossier City, LA and Samuel Walker Southerland and his wife, Melissa of Fort Smith, AR; five grandchildren, Keyton and Kepner Southerland both of Bossier City, LA; Drew, Grant and Luke James Southerland of Fort Smith, AR. He is also survived by his sister, Gail Southerland Thiele and husband, Hans of Phoenix, AZ; nephews, Christopher and Jonathan Thiele and aunt, Elmagene Walker Dorsett of Shreveport, LA.



Honorary pallbearers will be Ken Allen, James Ashworth, David Smith, Chuck Spraggins, Gary Don Murray, Cliff Watkins, and the men of the Auditorium Class of Plain Dealing Baptist Church.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Plain Dealing Baptist Church, P. O. Box 543, Plain Dealing, LA 71064 or the charity of the donor’s choice.



