James E. Franklin, Jr.

A graveside service honoring the life of James E. Franklin, Jr. will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at Rose-Neath Cemetery, 5185 Swan Lake Rd, Bossier City, Louisiana. A visitation with the family will be held on Friday, January 17, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at Rose-Neath Funeral Home, Bossier City Chapel, 2201 Airline Drive, Bossier City, Louisiana.

Jim Franklin was born November 10, 1938 in Hot Springs, Arkansas to parents James E. Franklin and Thelma Parker Franklin, and passed away peacefully on January 14, 2020.

After graduating from C.E. Byrd High School, Jim attended Centenary College and LSU Law School. He was a member of Kappa Alpha fraternity. Jim was a trial lawyer and was admitted to practice in Louisiana and Tennessee. He practiced law for over 50 years and served on the Board of Governors for the Louisiana Trial Lawyers Association. Jim was an avid gardener who loved all flowers, especially roses. Jim was also an avid sports fan who loved LSU football, Centenary basketball, the Dallas Cowboys, and boxing. His other hobbies included being a lifetime member in the Yaya Lunch Club and a regular attendee of Sansone’s Continental Room, where he often held court with his friend, Vito Cefalu.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Linda Franklin; and his sister, Janette Franklin Bartels.

Jim is survived by his children Jimmy Franklin, Andrea and Guy Kaminski, Jarred and Kathy Franklin, and Brock Franklin; grandchildren Blake Franklin, Bailey Shewmake, Katie Best, Will Franklin, Lillie Franklin, Emily Anne Kaminski, and Landon Franklin; great-grandchildren Emma Franklin, Ava Best, Parker Best, and Braxton Shewmake; and sister, Judy Franklin Dice.

The family would like to extend their gratitude and appreciation to Connie and Ken Prudhome and their entire family as well as the staff of St. Joseph Hospice-Carpenter House.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Parkinson’s Foundation or The Gardens of the American Rose Center.