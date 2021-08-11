James Elwyn Tew, Sr.

James Elwyn Tew, Sr. of Haughton, Louisiana was a loving husband, father, grandfather, friend, and outdoorsman who left this world on August 6, 2021, at age 76 in Wylie, Texas. Despite the

pain he endured in his earthly body, James proved to be a fighter and a hero to the very end.



James was born to Arletta Mae and David Henry Tew, Sr. on July 10, 1945, in Shreveport, Louisiana where he and his siblings, David Jr., Vera, and Arletta grew up. James was only a temporary Texan, having moved there due to his health struggles that escalated later in life. He

loved his town of Haughton, Louisiana, where he put down deep roots to raise his family.



He worked at a few different jobs in his life starting in the printing business and concluding at Halliburton Oil Field Services with 35 years of service, retiring in 2012. Throughout his life, his true passion was serving God with all the gifts the Lord gave him, usually through music and

church leadership. James loved singing in the choir, small groups, even solos and sometimes playing the role of sound engineer. Leading the music ministry at various churches around Haughton is what James will be known for. Besides serving the Lord, one of James’ other great

joys was being on the water fishing, spending time in nature and with family.



James and Linda were married on November 11, 1967 holding on to their wedding vow “til death do us part” in the truest sense of the words by being forever faithful to each other for 54 years. The greatest gift James left his children and grandchildren, besides showing them how he loved

the Lord, was how he loved and treasured his wife Linda Tew.



James and Linda’s children, Janet Denice Meyers of Keller, Texas; James Elwyn Tew, Jr. of Panama City, Florida; and Michael Ray Tew of Wylie, Texas will forever hold on to their father’s Godly example, wisdom, and loving demeanor. Janet’s husband, David Wayne Meyers, Michael’s wife, Deborah Anne Tew, and Elwyn’s wife, Michelle Lyn Tew, were blessed to have him as their father-in-law.



His favorites (and the one’s James probably wished he’d had first) are his grandkids, Joshua Luke Meyers and his wife Catherine LeeAnn of Fort Worth, Texas; Melanie Renee Larson and her husband Bryce Cole Larson of Westworth Village, Texas; Lynda Ann Tew and her soon-to-be husband Evan Julian Patterson of Panama City, Florida; Wesley James Tew and Matthew David Tew both of Panama City, Florida. James’ first great-grandson Liam Cole Larson is expected in October.



It was important to James, for his grandsons and friends to give him his final walk as pallbearers, which include grandsons Luke Meyers, Wesley Tew, Matthew Tew, Bryce Larson, Evan Patterson, and neighbor, Chad Sims. Honorary Pallbearers are fellow church member, Dale Boyce, neighbor, Joe Washeleski, and Sunday school teacher, Bill Taylor.



There are a host of people to thank who were always present throughout James’ medical journey, including Willis-Knighton Health System in Shreveport/Bossier City, Medical City Plano, Encompass Rehabilitation Plano, Methodist Richardson Hospital, Garnet Hill Skilled Nursing in

Wylie, Texas, and Heart to Heart Hospice. The family would also like to thank the wonderful and caring EMS crews in Haughton, Louisiana and Wylie, Texas. The caring medical staff at all these medical facilities were instrumental in giving the family more quality years with James.



James had all his final plans thoughtfully crafted through Hill Crest Memorial Funeral Home in Haughton, Louisiana where the family will be available for visitation on Monday, August 16, 2021 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. A celebration of James’ life will be led by dear friend and pastor, Dr.

Gevan Spinney, at First Baptist Church of Haughton on Tuesday, August 17, 2021 at 10 a.m. located at 105 East Washington Avenue in Haughton, Louisiana.



James’ earthly body will be forever at rest at Hill Crest Memorial Park in his beloved Haughton, Louisiana, but to everyone who knew him can rest in the fact that James is forever with his Savior for whom he gave all.

You may offer condolences to the family and sign the on-line guest book by visiting www.hillcrestmemorialfh.com.