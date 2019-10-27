James F. Strayhan, Jr.

A Memorial Service for James F. Strayhan, Jr., who passed away on August 23, 2019, will be held at Cottage Grove Memorial Presbyterian Church on Sunday, November 10, 2019, at 1:00 p.m. Service to be conducted by Pastor Dianne Brown. Jim is survived by his wife, Carolyn Endel; son, Heath Strayhan and wife Kristin; grandchildren, Zoe, Emma and Logan; nephew Steve Brandao and wife Patsy; and cousin Luke Boggs and wife Thelma. Family and friends are encouraged to share a memory of Jim.