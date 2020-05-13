Bossier City, LA – James “Harry” Lee passed away Friday, May 8, 2020, after a long illness. Harry was born June 12, 1939, in Hall Summit, Louisiana. He was the third son of Ozie Underwood Lee and James Roy Lee. He was a hard worker and bright student. Harry won the National Science Fair in Los Angeles for his project showing the development of chicks inside the egg.

He recounted the trip by air with his mother from Shreveport to Los Angeles before the days of jet airliners on DC-3’s and DC-6’s. Harry enlisted in the Navy at 17 and served for 24 years as an Aviation Electrician, achieving the rank of Senior Chief Petty Officer. He married Sherry Sartini, in 1971, assumed the role of husband and became father to her two children, Monty and Julie.

Harry was always a “Chief ’s Chief ”; applying his keen intellect to all situations to accomplish whatever was necessary, whether that was getting an airplane ready to launch from a carrier for an air strike on North Vietnam, or building something in his shop for the house. Yet underneath the determined exterior was always love for everyone in his life.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Sherry; his parents; his brothers, Bennon, Bill, Jack, and Donnie and sisters, Eloise and Caroline.

He is survived by his children, Monty and Julie; daughter-in-law, Voichita; sisters, Ann Johnson, and Mary Kay Perkins; brother, Bob and many nephews and nieces.

A funeral service honoring the life of Harry will be held at 3:00 p.m., Wednesday, May 13, 2020, at Rose Neath Funeral Home, 2201 Airline Drive, Bossier City, Louisiana. A visitation with the family will be held at 12:00 p.m. until service time. Father Karl Daigle of St. Jude Catholic Church will be officiating.