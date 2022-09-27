James “JB” Benjamin Thompson

Funeral services to celebrate the life of James “JB” Benjamin Thompson, 87, will be held at 12:00 p.m. Tuesday, September 27, 2022, at Rose-Neath Funeral Home, 2201 Airline Drive, Bossier City, Louisiana. Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service. Burial to follow the service at 2:00 p.m. at Algoma Cemetery, 2380 Victory Dr, Marshall, Texas, where he will be receiving full military honors. Officiating the service will be Reverend McKee Williams.



JB was born on December 15, 1934, in Natchitoches, Louisiana, to James Franklin Thompson and Jennie Augustus Wren Thompson. He passed away, Thursday, September 22, 2022, in Bossier City, Louisiana.



As a child, JB and his family, including sisters, Jennie Wren and Bobbie Jo, moved to Waskom, Texas. His best friend, Frank Clifford Green, Jr., and classmate, Jody Darby, whose family owned the Koffee Kup Café, were graduating members of the class of 1953 Waskom Wildcats. JB graduated from Texas A&M University, commissioned as second lieutenant “Spider Company,” and Jody from Stephen F. Austin University. Soon afterward, Jody and JB were married. He was commissioned as an officer in the United States Army, and she began her teaching career.



JB eventually held two jobs at once. He was the chief sanitarian for the Bossier Parish Health Unit and a member of the 4013th United States Army Reserve Garrison “Tough Hombres,” attaining the rank of Colonel and serving as Commander of the unit.



Upon retiring, Jody and JB built and operated Tin Top Antiques in North Bossier. As the area continued to grow, the building was moved to downtown Benton and became their residence.



JB is preceded in death by his parents; wife, Jody Darby Thompson; and sisters, Jennie Wren Veazey, and Bobbie Jo Maggio. He is survived by his sons, James F. Thompson and wife, Judith, Lee D. Thompson, and Stuart W. Thompson and wife, Wanda; five grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and partner in crime, Gus.



The family would like to give a special thank you to Doris Little and Patricia High for looking out for JB. They would also like to give thanks to the staff of the following facilities, Willis-Knighton Bossier, Intensive Specialty Hospital, Cypress Point Nursing Home, and St. Joseph’s Hospice.