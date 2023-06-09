James “Jim” O. Evans





We are sad to announce the death of James “Jim” O. Evans, 83, of Benton, LA. He passed away June 4, 2023, after a respiratory and vascular illness at the VA Medical Center in Shreveport. He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Norma Evans; daughter, Alisa Sheppard and husband, James; son, Eric Evans and wife, Ami; grandkids, Justin, Jeremy, Aaron, Maddox, Lila Cate; and great-grandson Waylon.



Jim was born in Mansfield, LA to James and Christine Evans. They preceded him in death, as does his beloved Boston Terrier, Prince.Jim proudly served in the United States Air Force for 20 years, serving tours in Homestead, FL, Thailand, Warner Robbins, GA, and Wichita, KS, before retiring in Benton, LA.



A Memorial Service to celebrate the life of Jim will be held at 1:00 p.m. June 16, 2023, at Rose-Neath Funeral Home, 2201 Airline Drive, Bossier City, LA. Visitation will be held from 12:00 p.m. until the time of service. Burial with full military honors to follow the service at Oak Grove Cemetery, Convers, LA.