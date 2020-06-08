James Lee Fread





James Lee Fread was born on September 16, 1937 in Corsicana, Texas and passed in peace at the age of 82 on June 25, 2020 in Temple, Texas



He was preceded in death by his parents, James Virgil Fread and Frankie Fisher; his beloved wife of 50 years, Nelda Graham and granddaughter, Vicki Rachal and his beloved wife, Belinda Hamelback.



James is survived by his loving wife, Annetta Dogget; son, Vance Fread and wife Dana; daughters, Darla Beckman and husband Russell and Connie Williams and husband Kip; 18 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren; and sisters, Pat Timberlake and Wanda Elliot.



James graduated from Lubbock High School in 1955. He enlisted in the United States Marine Corp on September 28, 1958 and served our country proudly. He retired as a National Service Manager for Frymaster Restaurant Equipment. He was a member of Little River Country Church.



James will be entombed at Hill Crest Memorial Park Mausoleum in Haughton, LA on Friday, June 12, 2020 at 10:00 a.m.

