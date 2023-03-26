James Lloyd Collins





James Lloyd Collins, of Bossier City, LA, went to be with his Lord peacefully March 19, 2023, surrounded by family. He was born on July 27, 1944, in Winnfield, LA, to Florence and Marlin Collins.Mr. Collins graduated from Winnfield Senior High School in 1962 and from Northwestern State University, in Natchitoches, LA, in 1971. He worked as a nursing home administrator for over 40 years and was selected as the LA Administrator of the Year.



Mr. Collins served as Chairman of Deacons at First Baptist Church Winnfield, First Baptist Church Bossier and served on the Board of Directors at Broadmoor Baptist Church, Shreveport. He was very involved in Kiwanis Club of Bossier City and served as President and was named Kiwanian of the Year 2000. He loved training Labradors for hunting retriever championships and served as the Secretary Treasurer for the North Louisiana Hunting Retriever Club and the Shreveport Bossier Retriever Club. He was an avid hunter and fisherman.He was devoted to his family including his wife, children and grandchildren and attending their activities and sporting events was his greatest joy.



Mr. Collins was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Brenda Kaye Wilson Collins; daughter, Dana Sullivan and husband Brad of Westlake, TX; son, Darren Collins and wife Stacy of Greenbriar, AR; five grandchildren, Tucker, Taylor and Tanner Collins and Tyler and Hunter Little; sister, Bobbie Mobley of Winnfield, LA; and brother, Shelton Collins of Winnfield, LA.



Services in his honor included the following: Visitation at Broadmoor Baptist Church, Shreveport, LA, on Wednesday, March 22nd from 4:00-6:00 PM and Thursday, March 23rd from 9:30-10:15 AM followed by a funeral service at 10:30 AM, and a graveside service at 3:00 PM at Garden of Memories Cemetery in Winnfield, LA.Matthew 25:23 “His Master replied, “Well done good and faithful servant! You have been faithful with a few things; I will put you in charge of many things.”